Al Jazeera network says move by Israel to shutter its operations is "criminal"
Qatar's Al Jazeera's network condemned on Sunday a move by Israeli cabinet to shut down its operations in Israel, calling it a "criminal action".
"Israel's suppression of free press to cover up its crimes by killing and arresting journalists has not detered us from performing our duty," it said.
