Left Menu

Jammu Police Arrests Notorious Gangster and Issues Preventive PSA

Raman Kumar, an alleged criminal, was detained under the PSA in Jammu for his involvement in organized criminal activities. Kumar has been named in multiple FIRs and was previously arrested but could not be subdued by substantive law. His detention is intended to maintain public peace and order.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:44 IST
Jammu Police Arrests Notorious Gangster and Issues Preventive PSA
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged hardcore criminal was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) here on Sunday, police said.

Raman Kumar, a resident of Arnia's Kathar village, has been booked under the PSA for his alleged involvement in criminal activities in an organised manner, thus posing a threat to public peace and order, a police spokesman said.

Named in nearly a dozen FIRs registered at different police stations in the Jammu and Samba districts, Kumar was arrested several times in the past but the ''substantive law was not enough to tame him down,'' the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uddhav Thackeray's convoy attacked with coconut and cow dung by MNS workers; over 20 held

Uddhav Thackeray's convoy attacked with coconut and cow dung by MNS workers;...

 India
2
Tesla's Cybertruck Faces Challenges Despite High-End Demand

Tesla's Cybertruck Faces Challenges Despite High-End Demand

 Global
3
Hobit Rebrands as Hobfit: A New Era in Women's Health and Fitness

Hobit Rebrands as Hobfit: A New Era in Women's Health and Fitness

 India
4
Health Updates: FDA Approvals, Drug Trials, Recalls, and Outbreaks

Health Updates: FDA Approvals, Drug Trials, Recalls, and Outbreaks

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Port Digitalization: Overcoming Barriers and Embracing Innovation Post-COVID-19

Cryptocurrency and Sustainability: Bitcoin's Impact on Clean Water and Carbon Emissions

WHO's Evidence-Based Approach to Combatting Nigeria's Deadly Cholera Outbreak

Detecting Digital Addiction: EarlySD Framework Targets Short-form Video Overuse

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024