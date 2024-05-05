Car Robbery Incident Claims the Life of a 25-Year-Old Woman in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

A 25-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured after they were attacked by robbers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the city's Madhotal area when the couple was travelling in a car on Saturday night, an official said. Four persons on two motorbikes waylaid the couple's car and attacked them after windows glasses were rolled down, Madhotal police station in-charge Vipin Tamrakar said citing the complaint.

Two persons hit Shubham Choudhary (28), who was at the wheel, on the head. The other two robbers snatched the jewellery and purse of his wife Reshma Choudhary.

When Reshma resisted, the men throttled her with her saree. They left the spot after she became motionless, he said. She was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The police have registered a case and are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in adjoining areas, he added.

