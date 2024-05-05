Left Menu

Terrorism Suspects Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces arrested two alleged terrorist associates in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The suspects, Amir Ahmad Mir and Zaffer Azad, possessed a pistol, eight rounds, two grenades, and other incriminating materials. The arrest was made at a checkpoint based on a tip-off. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Security forces on Sunday arrested two alleged associates of terrorists and seized a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

''Police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates at Aloora Imamsahib area of Shopian and recovered arms, ammunition, grenades and other incriminating material from their possession,'' a police spokesman said.

He said the security forces, acting on a tip-off, established a checkpoint at the Aloora village in Imamsahib area of Shopian. During checking, the joint party intercepted and arrested two terrorist associates identified as Amir Ahmad Mir and Zaffer Azad, the spokesman said.

''During search, arms and ammunition including a pistol along with a magazine, eight rounds and two Chinese grenades and other incriminating material have been recovered from their possession,'' he added.

The spokesman said a case under the relevant sections has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

