CIA chief to meet Qatar PM in Doha on mediation talks, source says

CIA Director William Burns is traveling to Doha to hold an emergency meeting with Qatar's prime minister, an official briefed on the talks said on Sunday.

"Burns is on his way to Doha for an emergency meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister aimed at exerting maximum pressure on Israel and Hamas to continue negotiating," the source added.

Prospects for a Gaza ceasefire appeared slim as Hamas reiterated its demand for an end to the war in exchange for the freeing of hostages, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flatly ruled that out. (Editing by Alexander Smith)

