Tragic Waterfall Incident: Tourist Presumed Drowned, Another Critically Injured

A tourist is feared drowned in the plunge pool of Dabhosa waterfall in Palghar district on Sunday after he jumped from the height of 120 feet while his friend was critically injured, a video of which has gone viral, police said. Three tourists from Mira Bhayandar went to the Dabhosa Falls in the morning. Out of thrill, two of them jumped into the plunge pool, an official said. The missing tourist is identified as Maj Sheikh, 24, and a search is on to trace him, he said.

Sheikh's friend, Joef Sheikh, managed to emerge from the plunge but suffered critical injuries to his waist, legs, and neck. He has been admitted to the Sub-District Hospital, the official said.

Jawhar police station inspector Sanjaykumar Bramhane said the water levels were low in the plunge pool.

