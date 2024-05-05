Arms Act Violation: Man Arrested with Country-Made Firearm and Ammunition

With the arrest of a 40-year-old street vendor for allegedly possessing a country-made firearm and three cartridges in Nagpur city, police on Sunday claimed to have busted a racket involved in the illegal trade of crude weapons. The accused, Jalim Natthu Shahu, was intercepted on Saturday evening while he was riding a two-wheeler, an official said. ''Police found a desi katta (country made firearm) and three live cartridges in his possession,'' the official said. Shahu's interrogation disclosed that he had procured weapons from his native place in Uttar Pradesh. Police have registered a case under Arms Act.

