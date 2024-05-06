Ukraine air force says it destroys 12 Russia-launched drones
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 09:32 IST
Ukraine's air force said on Monday that its air defence systems destroyed 12 out of 13 attack drones launched by Russia.
The drones were destroyed over the Sumy region in Ukraine's northeast, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. It was not immediately clear what happened to the drone that was not downed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
