France's Macron shakes hands with China's Xi at Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed China's President Xi Jinping during a rare visit at the Elysee Palace on Monday, shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart as Xi arrived.

Xi was in the region for the first time in five years, at a time of growing trade tensions, with the European Union investigating several Chinese industries including electric vehicle exports, while Beijing is probing mostly French-made imports of brandy.

