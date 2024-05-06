France's Macron shakes hands with China's Xi at Elysee Palace
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:39 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed China's President Xi Jinping during a rare visit at the Elysee Palace on Monday, shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart as Xi arrived.
Xi was in the region for the first time in five years, at a time of growing trade tensions, with the European Union investigating several Chinese industries including electric vehicle exports, while Beijing is probing mostly French-made imports of brandy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan embarks on official visit to France
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chauhan begins visit to France
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan embarks on official France visit to reinforce defence ties
EU aims to increase food exports to China despite trade tensions
Spain reopens Israeli spyware probe, sharing information with France