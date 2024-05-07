Left Menu

Four Indicted in Rajasthan's Bharatpur for NEET Fraud

Suraj Gurjars brother Rahul Gurjar had struck a deal for Rs 10 lakh with Ravikant and paid Rs 1 lakh as advance, police said.Four out of the six people detained in the case have been arrested.

An MBBS student, who appeared in place of a NEET aspirant in the medical entrance exam, was arrested along with three others on Monday, police said.

Two others, who were detained along with the arrested four on Sunday, are being interrogated and will soon be arrested, they said.

According to police, Abhishek Gupta, an MBBS student of a government college, appeared for NEET aspirant Suraj Gurjar in the exam that was held at Master Adityendra School exam centre under the Mathura Gate police station area.

The dummy candidate was arranged by Gupta's collegemate Ravikant alias Ravi Meena. Suraj Gurjar's brother Rahul Gurjar had struck a deal for Rs 10 lakh with Ravikant and paid Rs 1 lakh as advance, police said.

''Four out of the six people detained in the case have been arrested. The role of two others has been found suspicious and they will be arrested soon,'' Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachawa told PTI.

Those arrested are Gupta, Ravikant, Suraj Gurjar and Rahul Gurjar. The two persons detained in the case are Amit alias Bunty and Dayaram, he said.

Gupta was produced before a court which sent him to three-day police remand.

The SP said that a case of cheating is already registered against Ravikant at Ajmer's Kotwali police station.

