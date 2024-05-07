US soldier detained in Russia, US official says

(Recasts with confirmation) WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) -

A U.S. soldier has been detained in Russia during recent private travel there, a U.S. official told Reuters on Monday. The soldier's arrest was first reported by NBC News, which said Russian authorities accused the service member of stealing from a woman.

The U.S. official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. soldier had been based in South Korea. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)