NIA charge sheets three naxalites for conspiring to spy, attack on security forces

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday charge-sheeted three members of the CPI (Maoist) for allegedly supplying explosives and other items to the banned outfit for attacking and spying on security forces, according to an official statement.

In its first supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA special court in Telangana's Nampally, the anti-terror agency has charged arrested accused Kamala and absconding Communist Party of India (Maoist) members Hidma and Bade Chokka Rao alias ''Damodar'' in the matter, it said.

They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

Kamala and the other accused -- Hidma and Rao -- were arrested while attempting to deliver explosives and other items to Maoists, who had financed the purchase of a drilling machine and a lathe machine in order to make firearms, drones for keeping surveillance on security forces and explosives for attacking security personnel, it said.

''The NIA on Tuesday field a supplementary charge sheet against the three accused, including two absconders, in a case relating to the seizure of drones, explosive materials and a lathe machine from cadres of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) in Cherla in Telangana,'' the statement said.

In August last year, the agency had charge-sheeted eight accused in the case relating to funding by CPI (Maoist) for the purchase of the various arms and equipment to spy on and attack security forces, it said.

The case, initially registered at the Cherla police station on June 5 last year, was taken over by the NIA on August 3. The agency, which had filed its original charge sheet on December 1 last year, is continuing with its investigations in the case, the statement added.

