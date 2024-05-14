Calcutta High Court bench withdraws order releasing ex-Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay's petition on police overreach
A single bench of Justice Jay Sengupta of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday released from its list a petition by former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, alleging police overaction in registering a case of attempt to murder against him.
Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the high court, prayed for quashing of the FIR in connection with an alleged incident of protest against him by some persons when he went to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls to Tamluk constituency as a BJP candidate on Monday.
His counsel Rajdeep Majumder said Gangopadhyay had gone to file his nomination in the collector's office and had nothing to do with the alleged incident, but despite that his name appeared in the FIR, in which the attempt to murder charge under Section 307 of the IPC was instituted.
At the outset when the matter was called, Justice Jay Sengupta released the petition from his list, citing personal grounds, and directed that it be placed before the Chief Justice of the high court for appropriate order for assignment to another bench.
Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March, is BJP's candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat.
