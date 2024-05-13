Left Menu

Sandeshkhali BJP Leader's 'Sting Video' Hearing Adjourned by Calcutta High Court

Cal HC adjourns hearing of Sandeshkhali BJP leader's petition over 'sting video'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2024 16:25 IST
Sandeshkhali BJP Leader's 'Sting Video' Hearing Adjourned by Calcutta High Court
The Calcutta High Court adjourned till Tuesday the hearing of a petition by Gangadhar Koyal, a BJP leader of Sandeshkhali, seeking transfer of investigation to the CBI into an alleged sting video over accusations of sexual atrocities in the riverine area.

Justice Jay Sengupta said the petition by Koyal will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

The Sandeshkhali BJP leader had claimed in his petition that technology-aided videos mimicking his voice were being circulated in a bid to defame him.

Koyal had also claimed such videos were creating tension in Sandeshkhali and that he was apprehending a threat to his safety, and sought an order by the court for granting him central force security.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal had recently shared a video of an alleged sting operation featuring Koyal.

In the purported video, the veracity of which could not be confirmed by PTI, a man resembling Koyal was seen claiming that allegations of sexual abuse in Sandeshkhali were "staged".

The petitioner also stated that he has already met CBI officials over the alleged use of his fake voice. The CBI is probing alleged sexual atrocities and land-grabbing cases in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on an earlier order of the Calcutta High Court.

