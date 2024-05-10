UP Court Imposes Life Sentences for Trio in 2018 Murder
A court here sentenced three people to life imprisonment for in a six-year-old murder case, a government advocate said on Friday. The court awarded life imprisonment to the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 3 Lakh each, Singh said.
- Country:
- India
A court here sentenced three people to life imprisonment for in a six-year-old murder case, a government advocate said on Friday. The court of District and Sessions judge Anil Kumar Jha convicted Jagat Ram (50), Nanhu (27) and Ram Sumiran (28) in a murder case in 2018, Government advocate Kuldeep Singh said. ''The court awarded life imprisonment to the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 3 Lakh each,'' Singh said. The accused were booked for killing Ram Prakash Gupta in May of 2018. They shot him dead while he was sleeping, following personal rivalry.
Police filed a chargesheet against the accused regarding the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cameron Green continues fine run against SRH, delivers match-winning performance for RCB
NFRA Penalizes Audit Firm with Rs 50 Lakh Fine and 2-Year Ban
Ishan Kishan Disciplined: Fined for Code of Conduct Violation
Judge fines Trump $9,000, threatens jail for contempt in hush money trial
Judge fines Trump $9,000, threatens jail for contempt in hush money trial