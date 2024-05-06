Judge Escalates Fines, Threatens Jail Time for Trump's Repeat Gag Order Violations: AP
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-05-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 19:51 IST
Judge fines Trump $1,000 for contempt and threatens jail time if he violates gag order again, says fines aren't working, reports AP.
