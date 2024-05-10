Left Menu

Three Brothers Arrested for Beating Man to Death at Flour Mill in Datia

In Datia, Madhya Pradesh, three siblings allegedly murdered Bhagwan Singh Yadav, who had recently been acquitted of murder. The siblings beat Yadav to death with rods and an iron weight at a flour mill. Ashish Rajak has been arrested, while Arvind and Ashok Rajak are still at large. The incident was captured on video which went viral on social media. The investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Datia | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:20 IST
Three siblings allegedly beat a 40-year-old man to death on Friday in Bander in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, one of whom has been arrested, a police official said.

Bhagwan Singh Yadav, who had walked out of jail six months ago after being acquitted of murder but is being tried in other cases, had an altercation with siblings Ashish Rajak, Arvind Rajak and Ashok Rajak at a flour mill, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Karan Shrivastava told PTI.

The three accused hit Yadav with rods and bamboo sticks and he died on the spot after one of them bludgeoned him with a iron weight kept at the mill, he said.

''Ashish has been arrested for murder while Arvind and Ashok are on the run. The body has been sent for post mortem. Further probe into the incident is underway,'' Shrivastava said.

An 18-second video of the incident soon went viral on social media.

