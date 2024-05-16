Left Menu

SASSA urges beneficiaries to read notification letters

According to SASSA, beneficiaries are responsible for promptly informing the agency of any changes in their circumstances, including marital status, financial situation, or medical condition.

16-05-2024
Restoration may be granted if the suspension was due to failure to collect for more than three consecutive months or failure to undergo a review.      Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is urging beneficiaries to carefully read notification letters sent to them, as these letters often contain vital information that could impact their social grants. Stressing the significance of maintaining accurate beneficiary addresses, SASSA highlights the need for timely receipt of these notifications.

According to SASSA, beneficiaries are responsible for promptly informing the agency of any changes in their circumstances, including marital status, financial situation, or medical condition. Failure to cooperate during grant reviews, engaging in fraudulent activities, or providing false information leading to grant approval may result in the suspension of social grants.

To prevent grant suspension, beneficiaries are advised to report any relevant changes as soon as possible. In cases where a grant has been suspended, beneficiaries have a 30-day window from the suspension date to lodge an application for restoration. Restoration may be granted if the suspension was due to failure to collect for more than three consecutive months or failure to undergo a review.     

