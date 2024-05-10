Left Menu

Man Dies After Falling from Rooftop in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

A 26-year-old man fell to death from the rooftop of a house in southeast Delhis Jamia Nagar area, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday around 5 am, when Mohammad Yaseen was spotted by a woman in her house. The woman started shouting after which Yaseen went to terrace of the house.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:03 IST
A 26-year-old man fell to death from the rooftop of a house in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar area, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday around 5 am, when Mohammad Yaseen was spotted by a woman in her house. ''The woman started shouting after which Yaseen went to terrace of the house. On seeing being surrounded by the people, he tried to jump to another terrace but slipped and fell on the ground and died,'' a police officer said. The officer said initially the person's identity could not be ascertained but later one Mohammad Azam from Okhla Vihar identified him as his younger brother.

Azam told police that his brother was mentally unfit and was living away from home for more than an year.

''The claims by his brother are being verified as the residents suspected him of being involved in theft,'' a police officer said. He said that the body was handed over to the family for post mortem examination. The inquest proceeding and further probe are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

