'Palestine to continue seeking full UN membership,' Palestinian president says

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said that the United Nations General Assembly's backing on Friday of a Palestinian bid to become a full U.N. member supports Palestinian efforts for another vote on the issue by the U.N. Security Council.

"Palestine will continue its endeavour to obtain full membership in the U.N.," Abbas added in a statement on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)