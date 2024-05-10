'Palestine to continue seeking full UN membership,' Palestinian president says
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:30 IST
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said that the United Nations General Assembly's backing on Friday of a Palestinian bid to become a full U.N. member supports Palestinian efforts for another vote on the issue by the U.N. Security Council.
"Palestine will continue its endeavour to obtain full membership in the U.N.," Abbas added in a statement on Friday.
