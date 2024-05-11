Left Menu

China's Country Garden repays onshore coupons within grace period

It said state-owned China Bond Insurance Co would do so on its behalf if it missed the deadline. The coupons totalling 65.95 million yuan ($9.1 million) are tied to two medium-term notes guaranteed by China Bond Insurance Co and issued in May last year, a few months before Country Garden defaulted on its offshore bonds.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 15:13 IST
China's Country Garden repays onshore coupons within grace period

Embattled Chinese property developer Country Garden said in a statement on Saturday it had repaid two onshore bond coupons before the expiry of a five-day grace period, following missed payments last week.

Country Garden, which defaulted on $11 billion of offshore bonds and extended other onshore bond repayments late last year, said on Thursday it aimed to make the payment and additional interest incurred by Monday. It said state-owned China Bond Insurance Co would do so on its behalf if it missed the deadline.

The coupons totalling 65.95 million yuan ($9.1 million) are tied to two medium-term notes guaranteed by China Bond Insurance Co and issued in May last year, a few months before Country Garden defaulted on its offshore bonds. They have an outstanding 800 million yuan and 900 million yuan, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024