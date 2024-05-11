Dutch artist kicked out of Eurovision
Dutch artist Joost Klein was expelled from the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday following a complaint made by a female member of the production crew, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the event, said in a statement.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the event, on Friday said it was investigating an incident involving Klein, 26, whose quirky song "Europapa" had originally made him one of the favourites ahead of Saturday's final.
