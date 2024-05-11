Man pulled from rubble days after South Africa building collapse, local media reports
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:01 IST
May 11 (Reuters) -
A man has been rescued alive from the rubble five days after a deadly building collapse in the South African city of George, local media reported on Saturday.
On Thursday, officials said that of 81 people who were on site when the five-story building collapsed on Monday, eight were confirmed dead and 29 were alive, with many missing in the rubble.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
