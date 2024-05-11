Left Menu

Man pulled from rubble days after South Africa building collapse, local media reports

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:01 IST
May 11 (Reuters) -

A man has been rescued alive from the rubble five days after a deadly building collapse in the South African city of George, local media reported on Saturday.

On Thursday, officials said that of 81 people who were on site when the five-story building collapsed on Monday, eight were confirmed dead and 29 were alive, with many missing in the rubble.

