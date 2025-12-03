Left Menu

Cricket-Kohli's hundred in vain as South Africa level series with India in Raipur runfest

Virat Kohli's second successive hundred was not enough as South Africa, aided by Aiden Markram's ton, chased down a target of 359 to clinch a four-wicket win and level their one-day international (ODI) series 1-1 in Raipur on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 22:21 IST
Cricket-Kohli's hundred in vain as South Africa level series with India in Raipur runfest

Virat Kohli's second successive hundred was not enough as South Africa, aided by Aiden Markram's ton, chased down a target of 359 to clinch a four-wicket win and level their one-day international (ODI) series 1-1 in Raipur on Wednesday. India, who lost openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first 10 overs, regained their footing when Kohli (102) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105) added 195 runs for the third wicket, before an unbeaten stand by captain KL Rahul (66) and Ravindra Jadeja helped them post 358-5.

Markram (110) scored his fourth ODI hundred in 88 balls, forming crucial partnerships with captain Temba Bavuma (46) and Matthew Breetzke (68), before Dewald Brevis scored a swift fifty as South Africa inched towards their target. Tony de Zorzi added a quick 17 runs from 11 balls before he was forced to retire with a hamstring injury, but Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj guided the visitors with four balls to spare, achieving South Africa's third-biggest successful ODI run chase.

The decisive third match of the series will be played in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Indexes rise as Fed rate cut expectations outweigh Microsoft decline

US STOCKS-Indexes rise as Fed rate cut expectations outweigh Microsoft decli...

 Global
2
Ukraine's security service says all Sea Baby drones accounted for, none in Romania

Ukraine's security service says all Sea Baby drones accounted for, none in R...

 Global
3
CORRECTED-Over two-thirds of NATO member states committed to PURL, Rutte says

CORRECTED-Over two-thirds of NATO member states committed to PURL, Rutte say...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-Boeing looks to close Spirit AeroSystems merger this year as FTC orders divestitures

UPDATE 4-Boeing looks to close Spirit AeroSystems merger this year as FTC or...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025