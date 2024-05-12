Left Menu

Acquitted Man and Associates Face Booking for Procession in Thane

Police have registered a case against 36 persons, including a man acquitted in a case under the stringent MCOCA, for taking out a procession to celebrate his release amid prohibitory orders in force in Thane district, an official said on Sunday.A special court hearing cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act MCOCA on May 7 acquitted the man for want of sufficient evidence.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-05-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 09:18 IST
Police have registered a case against 36 persons, including a man acquitted in a case under the stringent MCOCA, for taking out a procession to celebrate his release amid prohibitory orders in force in Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

A special court hearing cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on May 7 acquitted the man for want of sufficient evidence. On May 8, when he came out of jail, his supporters took out a procession at Navi Vasti in Bhiwandi area of Thane district, the official from Bhiwandi town police station said.

The participants of the procession allegedly violated prohibitory orders in force in the area. They also posted on social media some videos of the procession along with threatening slogans, he said. Based on a complaint by a policeman, a case was registered on Thursday against the man and 35 others under Indian Penal Code sections 143, 149 (both for unlawful assembly) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act and Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

