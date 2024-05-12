Devastating Fire Engulfs Warsaw Shopping Centre, Destroying 1,400 Outlets

A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a vast shopping centre housing 1,400 shops and service outlets in the Bialoleka district in Poland's capital.

The fire brigade said more than 80 per cent of the centre was on fire, and rescue operations were being carried out by 50 teams, including chemical and environmental rescue specialists.

Footage aired by private broadcaster TVN24 showed thick black smoke rising over the area.

A police spokesperson told the news agency PAP there were no injuries reported.

