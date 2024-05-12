Left Menu

Devastating Fire Engulfs Warsaw Shopping Centre, Destroying 1,400 Outlets

Massive fire engulfs shopping center in Warsaw, Poland, destroying over 80% of the building. Firefighters are battling the blaze, but there are no reported injuries.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 12-05-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 12:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a vast shopping centre housing 1,400 shops and service outlets in the Bialoleka district in Poland's capital.

The fire brigade said more than 80 per cent of the centre was on fire, and rescue operations were being carried out by 50 teams, including chemical and environmental rescue specialists.

Footage aired by private broadcaster TVN24 showed thick black smoke rising over the area.

A police spokesperson told the news agency PAP there were no injuries reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

