Global Tensions Mount: Ukraine's Battle at the Heart of Geopolitical Shifts

Ukraine faces a critical juncture as ongoing conflict with Russia internationalizes, raising concerns over potential broader conflicts involving China, North Korea, and Iran. The upcoming U.S. presidential election complicates matters, with potential shifts in military support for Ukraine influencing global geopolitical dynamics.

Updated: 01-11-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 06:30 IST
Since August, Ukrainian civilians have been evacuating Pokrovsk, as Russian forces close in on this strategic location.

The U.S. presidential election next week, anticipated to be closely contested, brings added uncertainty for Ukraine, with the conflict's international nature escalating rapidly.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed North Korean troops in Russia, signaling further global tensions. Analysts predict potential missile support from Russia to North Korea.

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

