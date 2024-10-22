Left Menu

Bengaluru Battles Worst Rains in Years: Rescue Operations Underway

Incessant rains have plagued Bengaluru, causing severe flooding, especially in North Bengaluru. The National and State Disaster Response Forces are conducting rescue operations using coracles to evacuate residents. Public services have been majorly disrupted, and property damage is extensive. The government is prioritizing relief efforts amidst ongoing weather challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 15:39 IST
Bengaluru Battles Worst Rains in Years: Rescue Operations Underway
heavy rainfall Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru has been hit by unrelenting rain over the past three days, leading to significant flooding in the city. As several areas were inundated, five teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were deployed to assist with evacuations using coracles.

North Bengaluru, particularly around Yelahanka, suffered heavily, with streets turning into rivers, including the Kendriya Vihar area, where water levels reached waist height. Consequently, public life came to a standstill, with many residents unable to leave their homes, and travel plans disrupted as flights, trains, and buses were missed.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has stated that while natural forces cannot be halted, the government remains focused on managing the situation and providing relief instead of gaining publicity. The hardest-hit zones include the south, west, and Mahadevapura areas. Twenty pumps have been deployed to alleviate water from flooded regions, as weather forecasts predict continued rain and thundershowers across parts of Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024