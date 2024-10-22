Bengaluru Battles Worst Rains in Years: Rescue Operations Underway

Bengaluru has been hit by unrelenting rain over the past three days, leading to significant flooding in the city. As several areas were inundated, five teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were deployed to assist with evacuations using coracles.

North Bengaluru, particularly around Yelahanka, suffered heavily, with streets turning into rivers, including the Kendriya Vihar area, where water levels reached waist height. Consequently, public life came to a standstill, with many residents unable to leave their homes, and travel plans disrupted as flights, trains, and buses were missed.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has stated that while natural forces cannot be halted, the government remains focused on managing the situation and providing relief instead of gaining publicity. The hardest-hit zones include the south, west, and Mahadevapura areas. Twenty pumps have been deployed to alleviate water from flooded regions, as weather forecasts predict continued rain and thundershowers across parts of Karnataka.

