Kremlin says Ukrainian strike on Belgorod 'barbaric', TASS reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 20:09 IST
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed by acting emergencies minister and Belgorod region governor about the 'barbaric' missile attack of Ukraine on an apartment block in the city of Belgorod, the TASS news agency cited Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, as saying on Sunday.

According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor, at least two people were killed in the attack and there might be more people under the rubble.

Russian defence ministry said Ukraine attacked Belgorod with Tochka ballistic missiles and Adler and RM-70 Vampire (MLRS) multiple launch rocket systems.

