Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-05-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 21:29 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Israeli military said on Sunday it opened a new humanitarian aid crossing into the Gaza Strip in coordination with the United States.
The crossing, called 'Western Erez, was opened in the northern Gaza Strip in order to transfer humanitarian aid, the military said in a statement.
