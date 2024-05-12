Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident: Two Lives Lost, Three Injured in Delhi Car Overturn

Two men (Sanjay, 23; Ashutosh, 22) died, and three (Sahil, 20; Rashid, 18; Lokesh Singh, 23) were injured when their car crashed in Delhi's Aman Vihar area after the driver lost control. All five were residents of Kishan Vihar. The incident occurred on Sunday around 12:30 pm. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 21:38 IST
Two men in their 20s died while three were injured after their car turned turtle in Aman Vihar area on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred after the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle. Information about the incident was received around 12,.30 pm on Sunday after which a police team was sent to the spot.

The occupants of the car were taken to hospital where Sanjay (23) and Ashutosh (22) were declared 'brought dead', a police official said, adding that both the deceased were residents of Kishan Vihar.

''The three injured have been identified as Sahil (20), Rashid (18) and Lokesh Singh (23), residents of the same locality,'' the official said.

''A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' the official added.

