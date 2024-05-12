Tragic Road Accident: Two Lives Lost, Three Injured in Delhi Car Overturn

Two men in their 20s died while three were injured after their car turned turtle in Aman Vihar area on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred after the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle. Information about the incident was received around 12,.30 pm on Sunday after which a police team was sent to the spot.

The occupants of the car were taken to hospital where Sanjay (23) and Ashutosh (22) were declared 'brought dead', a police official said, adding that both the deceased were residents of Kishan Vihar.

''The three injured have been identified as Sahil (20), Rashid (18) and Lokesh Singh (23), residents of the same locality,'' the official said.

''A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' the official added.

