Mobile Phones Prohibited Within 100 Meters of Polling Stations in Pune District

The administration in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday said voters will not be allowed to carry mobile phones in a 100-metre radius of polling booths under their jurisdiction during voting on Monday. Pune, Shirur and Maval Lok Sabha constituencies in the district are among 11 seats in the state that will vote on Monday in the fourth phase of general elections. District Collector Suhas Diwase urged voters to leave their phones at home or in their vehicles before going to cast their votes to ensure the privacy of their ballots, stressing that photography or videography inside polling booths is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, the Pune police issued an order under section 144 of CrPC, banning mobile phones within 100 metres of polling stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)