Philippine security council alarmed by reports of island building in Sth China Sea

The Philippine National Security Council chief has ordered intensified safeguarding of features within the country's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea after reports of island reclamation by China, a security official said on Monday.

"The National Security Council is alarmed by this," Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson at the National Security Council, said in a regular program on state TV.

