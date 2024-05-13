Left Menu

Russia ready if West wants to fight for Ukraine on battlefield, Lavrov says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-05-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 14:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

If the West wants to fight for Ukraine on the battlefield, Russia is prepared for it, acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by the state-run RIA new agency on Monday.

The Kremlin said last week that sending NATO troops into Ukraine would potentially be extremely dangerous, and that Moscow was closely watching a Ukrainian petition calling for such an intervention.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

