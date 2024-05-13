Russia ready if West wants to fight for Ukraine on battlefield, Lavrov says
If the West wants to fight for Ukraine on the battlefield, Russia is prepared for it, acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by the state-run RIA new agency on Monday.
The Kremlin said last week that sending NATO troops into Ukraine would potentially be extremely dangerous, and that Moscow was closely watching a Ukrainian petition calling for such an intervention.
