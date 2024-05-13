Germany rejects new call for Ukraine no-fly zone enforced by NATO
Germany has rejected a no-fly zone over Ukraine enforced by the NATO military alliance and has not changed its stance, a government spokesperson said on Monday, after recent domestic calls for such a move by a cross-section of German lawmakers.
"We rejected that at the time and I think the same applies to the different requests that are now being made," the spokesperson said.
