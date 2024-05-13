Tensions Rise in Kerala After Low-Intensity Bomb Blast
A low-intensity explosion occurred in Kannur, Kerala, near a site of political tension between BJP and CPI(M). Explosive materials in ice-cream ball containers detonated, prompting police investigation.
PTI | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 13-05-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A low-intensity explosion was reported at Bavode near Chakkarakkal in this politically volatile district early on Monday.
According to police sources, explosive materials in ice-cream ball-shaped containers exploded in the area where tension has been simmering between the activists of the BJP and the CPI (M) for some days over some local issues.
Police personnel were present in the nearby area when the blast occurred, they said.
Chakkarakkal police launched an investigation into the incident.
