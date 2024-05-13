Tensions Rise in Kerala After Low-Intensity Bomb Blast

A low-intensity explosion was reported at Bavode near Chakkarakkal in this politically volatile district early on Monday.

According to police sources, explosive materials in ice-cream ball-shaped containers exploded in the area where tension has been simmering between the activists of the BJP and the CPI (M) for some days over some local issues.

Police personnel were present in the nearby area when the blast occurred, they said.

Chakkarakkal police launched an investigation into the incident.

