Left Menu

EU's Gentiloni: some states to 'move together' if no consensus on capital markets union

"If a consensus will not be reached, some member states will move (forward) together," he said. Although Europeans generally save more than Americans, EU capital markets currently lack the depth of their U.S. counterparts because they largely operate along national lines.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:34 IST
EU's Gentiloni: some states to 'move together' if no consensus on capital markets union

If no consensus is reached on creating a Capital Markets Union, some European Union member states will move forward together, EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.

"The Eurogroup is committed to move forward (on capital markets), that doesn't mean that political and difficulties will be overcome easily," Gentiloni said before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels. "If a consensus will not be reached, some member states will move (forward) together," he said.

Although Europeans generally save more than Americans, EU capital markets currently lack the depth of their U.S. counterparts because they largely operate along national lines. All EU leaders gave support to the principle of capital markets union at a summit last month though divisions remain on the details, with some countries reluctant to cede control of national financial rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024