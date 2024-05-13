DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 13

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, MAY 13 ** KUWAIT CITY - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kuwait on Sunday for a two-day official visit aimed at boosting UN-Kuwaiti relations. (Final day)

** BEIJING - Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof will pay an official visit to China (To May 15). ** KUWAIT CITY - Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq and the accompanying delegation will arrive to the State of Kuwait on Monday on a state visit where he would hold official round of talks with his Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

** BELGRADE - Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visit Serbia. ** BRUSSELS - Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo speaks to media as he attends Eurogroup meeting in Brussels - 1130 GMT.

** NAPLES, ITALY - Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles attends meeting at NATO Allied Joint Force Command in Naples, Italy - 1130 GMT. ** MADRID - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares meets Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina in Madrid - 1430 GMT.

** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Canadian Defense Minister William Blair at the Pentagon - 1500 GMT. TASHKENT/ASTANA/BISHKEK - Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong will visit Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan (To May 20) BEIJING - South Korea's foreign minister, Cho Tae-yul, will travel to Beijing to meet his counterpart, Wang Yi (To May 14) BEIJING - Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will pay an official visit to China (To May 16) BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at the German Tax Consultants Congress - 0900 GMT. VILNIUS - Prime Ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia meet in Vilnius to discuss security and defense, support for Ukraine, preparations for the NATO summit in Washington, as well as sanctions against Russia, progress of joint projects of the Baltic states in the field of energy and infrastructure, the EU agenda and other relevant trilateral cooperation issues - 1000 GMT. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss budgets, competitiveness and banking and capital markets union - 1300 GMT. STOCKHOLM - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to hold talks with the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden on the first day of his two-day visit to Sweden - 1530 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson hosts a summit in Stockholm with the heads of government from the Nordic countries and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (To May 14) BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck discusses security policy issues - 1215 GMT. INDIA - Fourth phase of India's general election.

ANKARA - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Turkey Brussels - Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 14

** BAKU - The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, will visit Azerbaijan. ** STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet for talks in Sweden - 0930 GMT.

** KYIV - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Kyiv (To May 15) ** DOHA - Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the Qatar Economic Forum - 0750 GMT.

MANAMA - Foreign ministers from across the region will meet in Bahrain, which will the host 33rd Arab Summit on May 16th. ANKARA - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will visit Turkey and meet with his counterpart, Hakan Fidan. ISTANBUL - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks at an online event on Turkey's economy and its new economic programme - 1030 GMT. COPENHAGEN - Copenhagen Democracy Summit. European Council President Charles Michel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Alexei Navalny's Chief of Staff Leonid Volkov and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are among the speakers at this year's Copenhagen Democracy Summit. (To May 15) OSLO - Norway's Finance Minister, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, presents the country's revised 2024 budget proposal - 0900 GMT.

OSLO - Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary visit Norway at the invitation of Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja. (To May 15) BEIJING – Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will make an official visit to the People's Republic of China.

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

ANKARA - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will visit Turkey and meet with her Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. BISHKEK - Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim will make official visit to Kyrgyzstan (To May 16) ANKARA - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will visit Turkey and meet with her Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. JAKARTA - Indonesian Finance Minister Mulyani Indrawati delivers keynote speech in an event, which has a topic of post-election political and economic paths - 0100 GMT. BERLIN - German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach holds news conference on hospital reforms - 1030 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd in Berlin - 1400 GMT. GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 16

LONDON - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt holds meeting with tech firms, London Stock Exchange and others at his country residence, Dorneywood, to discuss how to boost company listings in the City. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner presents new forecasts for state tax income & new tax revenue estimates - 1300 GMT. BERLIN - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius greets his Lithuanian counterpart, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, with military honours before holding talks in Berlin - 1430 GMT. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at event of the taxpayers association - 1600 GMT. BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd in Berlin. – 0700 GMT

BERLIN - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius greets his Lithuanian counterpart, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, with military honours before holding talks in Berlin. – 1430 GMT LISBON – 12th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 17

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at Greentech Festival - 1130 GMT. BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Berlin - 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Berlin - 1130 GMT. TAPACHULA, MEXICO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets with his Guatemalan counterpart Bernardo Arevalo to talk binational issues, in Tapachula.

AREQUIPA, Peru - APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. (To May 18) GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 18

VERONA, ITALY - Pope Francis pays a visit to Verona. GLOBAL - International Museum Day

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 19

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 20

TOKYO - Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, will visit Japan (To May 23) JAKARTA - Indonesia's government presents 2025's economic assumptions to parliament. MADRID - Spain's economy minister, Carlos Cuerpo, to speak at an event held by Cinco Dias newspaper - 1000 GMT. INDIA - Fifth phase of India's general election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 21

VADUZ - Switzerland's finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and Julius Baer's CEO will speak at the Finance Forum event in Liechtenstein. SEOUL - South Korea, Britain to host a summit on artificial intelligence in Seoul. (To May 22) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 25 INDIA - Sixth phase of India's general election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 26

BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives French President Emmanuel Macron at Bellevue castle with military honors in Berlin. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 28 GRANSEE, GERMANY - French President Emmanuel Macron attends Franco-German Council of Ministers in Meseberg. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 VANUATU - Referendum Election.

MADAGASCAR - Malagasy National Assembly Election. SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 30 ** BUDAPEST - Hungarian Economy Minister Marton Nagy and central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag to speak at a business conference - 0700 GMT.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 1

** LONDON - OPEC+ meets online to decide on output policy. INDIA - Seventh and last phase of India's general election.

ICELAND - Icelandic Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 2

MEXICO - Mexican Senate Election. MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies Election.

MEXICO - Mexican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 6

EUROPEAN UNION - European Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 9

BELGIUM - Belgian Chamber of Representatives Election. BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 10 CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 13 KAMPALA - Ugandan Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is due to present the 2024/25 budget at the parliament.

BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 18

CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 21

LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Mauritania - Mauritanian Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 25

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 27 Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

