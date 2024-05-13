Erdogan says no problems between Turkey and Greece unsolvable
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-05-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 20:39 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that there are no unsolvable problems between Turkey and Greece and that a step towards a solution for the divided island of Cyprus would strengthen regional peace and stability.
Speaking at a press conference after talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ankara, Erdogan said they were focusing on a positive agenda, keeping channels of dialogue open despite differences of opinion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Greece
- Erdogan
- Mitsotakis
- Cyprus
- Peace
- Stability
- Dialogue
- Diplomacy
- Regional Cooperation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Surfing-World record holder Steudtner finds peace in chaos
Blinken, Saudi crown prince discuss achieving peace, security in Gaza, US says
IMF's $1.1 bln tranche to help Pakistan's economic stability, says PM Sharif
EU's von der Leyen to unveil aid for Lebanon to stop refugee flows, says Cyprus
IMF $1.1 bln tranche to help Pakistan's economic stability, says PM Sharif