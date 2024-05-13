Erdogan says no problems between Turkey and Greece unsolvable

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that there are no unsolvable problems between Turkey and Greece and that a step towards a solution for the divided island of Cyprus would strengthen regional peace and stability.

Speaking at a press conference after talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ankara, Erdogan said they were focusing on a positive agenda, keeping channels of dialogue open despite differences of opinion.

