Greece, Turkey must 'intensify' bilateral contact in future: Mitsotakis

Greece and Turkey must increase their bilateral discussions in the future, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitotakis said on Monday during a visit to Turkey aimed at maintaining positive momentum in ties between the two neighbours. "We showed today that alongside our proven disagreements, we can chart a parallel page of agreements," Mitsotakis said atfer meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

"Looking towards the many things that unite us, we wish to intensify our bilateral contacts in the coming period." Mitsotakis reiterated Greece's support for Turkey's EU accession "despite great difficulties... on the condition it integrates to the European acquis."

