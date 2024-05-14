Left Menu

SIA Raids in South Kashmir Districts Unearth Evidence Linked to Terrorism

SIA raided 11 locations in South Kashmir related to probe of terror killing of a Bihar vendor. During searches, electronic gadgets, documents, and mobile phones were seized, which will aid in uncovering a potential conspiracy behind the killing.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:58 IST
SIA Raids in South Kashmir Districts Unearth Evidence Linked to Terrorism
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in three South Kashmir districts in connection with the probe into the terror killing of a man from Bihar in Anantnag district, officials said here.

The SIA sleuths conducted searches at 11 locations in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in the early hours, the officials said.

''These searches were conducted by SIA in connection with ongoing investigation of case FIR No 87/2024 of PS Bijbehara, pertaining to the killing of non local street vendor Raja Sah on 17 April 2024 at Jablipota, Bijbehara to ascertain larger criminal conspiracy behind this killing,'' they said.

During searches various articles, including mobile phones, electronic gadgets and documents, relevant to the ongoing investigation have been seized. The seized articles shall be forensically examined and analysed during investigation in the case, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024