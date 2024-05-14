Delhi Police Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation into Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has transferred the investigation into the murder case of a 25-year-old man to the Crime Branch while asking the forensic science laboratory to expedite the results so that the probe can be concluded at the earliest.

It directed the Crime Branch of Delhi Police to complete the probe not later than four months and made it clear that it will be conducted under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

The victim Rohit had gone to meet his friend on July 17, 2022 after which he did not return home and was later found dead in Sector 8, Rohini near the friend's house, according to the family.

The high court, which was hearing a petition filed by the victim's father seeking transfer of the investigation from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said further investigation in the matter is transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

"Investigating officer informed the court that the delay in the investigation was on account of non-receipt of the FSL report. Looking at the sensitivity of the matter, Director, FSL is requested to expedite the FSL report so that the investigation can be concluded at the earliest. In case the petitioner desires to share any further information or input, to facilitate the investigation, he is free to do so," Justice Jyoti Singh said.

It said the records concerning the investigation shall be transmitted to the office of the DCP, Crime Branch within 10 days.

The court noted that the amicus curiae, who was appointed to assist the court in the matter, has prepared a chart flagging certain issues/lacunas/infirmities in the investigation conducted so far and some crucial issues have been highlighted by the petitioner, represented through advocate Amit Kumar.

The court directed that while conducting the probe, the authorities shall also take into consideration these issues.

During the proceedings, the counsel representing the state, submitted that looking at the allegations made in the petition regarding the investigation conducted so far, they have no objection if further probe is transferred to the Crime Branch, Delhi Police.

Advocate Amit Kumar, representing the father of the deceased, has claimed that the investigation in the case was not being done properly.

He said it was a case where the petitioner's son was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

The plea claimed that Rohit's friend kept on telling lies and misleading the family, despite the fact that in the CCTV footage he was seen with the victim.

It also alleged that the victim was getting threatening messages from the family members of his girlfriend who were against their relationship.

The family sought transfer of the investigation from the Delhi Police to the CBI, claiming the probe was not being carried out by the police properly and it was shielding the culprits.

The petition said even after several months of the incident, no arrest was made in the case and no investigation was done regarding the fear, pain and danger expressed by the victim in his WhatsApp chats with his friend before the incident.

The local police is pre-determined to convert the present case of murder into a case of accidental death, it claimed, adding the earlier report filed by the police reflected its motivated and insensitive approach.

