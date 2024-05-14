Left Menu

SC Dismisses Plea to Ban PM Modi from Elections for Alleged Communal Remarks

Supreme Court dismissed a plea to disqualify PM Modi from elections for alleged hate speeches. The court urged the petitioner to address grievances to relevant authorities. The petitioner withdrew the plea, resulting in dismissal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 14:34 IST
SC Dismisses Plea to Ban PM Modi from Elections for Alleged Communal Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S C Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.

''Have you approached authorities. For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first,'' the bench said.

The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Fatima, through Advocate Anand S Jondhale, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024