Inferno Engulfs Income Tax Commissioner's Office Building at ITO

A fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:28 IST
  India

A fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualty was reported. The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.

''We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order,'' officials of the DFS said.

According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire. More details are awaited.

