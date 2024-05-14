EU Council Extends and Transforms Training Mission in Mozambique into Assistance Mission

The European Union Council has officially extended the EU Training Mission in Mozambique until 30 June 2026, with a new budget allocation of over €14 million designated for this timeframe. Moreover, in response to evolving conditions, the Council has revised the mission’s strategic objectives, transitioning it from a purely training role into a more comprehensive assistance model. This new phase will involve advising, mentoring, and specialized training aimed at supporting the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) units of the Mozambican armed forces.

Effective from 1 September 2024, the mission will operate under the new name: EU Military Assistance Mission Mozambique (EUMAM Mozambique). This modification is a part of the EU's broader integrated approach, which includes humanitarian, peacebuilding, security, and development efforts in the region.

Originally established in July 2021, the EUTM Mozambique aimed to train and support the Mozambican armed forces in their efforts to protect civilians and restore stability in Cabo Delgado province. This area has experienced a significant decline in safety and humanitarian conditions since 2017. The mission’s efforts have focused on enhancing the operational capabilities of Mozambican military units, turning them into effective components of the QRF. Key areas of training have included operational tactics, counter-terrorism techniques, and educational programs on civilian protection, international humanitarian law, and human rights law.