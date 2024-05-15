Assault on newly-wed woman: In-laws deny dowry demand allegations

A day after a newly-wed woman in this north Kerala district accused her husband of brutally assaulting and attempting to kill her over dowry, her in-laws on Wednesday denied the dowry allegations.

The groom's mother claimed her daughter-in-law was refusing to stay in the matrimonial home and that led to an argument and subsequent fight between the couple.

''We never demanded dowry as we do not require it,'' the woman told TV channels.

Meanwhile, the bride's father said that he does not expect the police in Pantheerankavu, where the groom's family lives, to carry out a proper probe.

''They (the police) did not take the matter seriously,'' he claimed.

He said the case should be transferred to Ernakulam district and demanded stringent punishment for the accused groom.

''I have sent complaints to the Kerala CM, Women's Commission and Aluva SP. Have sought justice for my daughter in those complaints,'' he said.

Regarding reports that the police have assured it will add an attempt to murder charge against the accused, the bride's father said it would be good if that is done.

On Tuesday, after the allegations by the bride and her family surfaced and were aired on TV channels, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a case on its own and ordered an investigation.

The Commission directed the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report within 15 days.

The bride had alleged that her husband brutally assaulted and attempted to kill her over dowry, barely a week after their wedding on May 5.

As news of the alleged assault spread, State Minister of Health and Women and Child Development Veena George had said the victim will be provided with all support, including legal assistance.

Terming the assault on the newly-married woman as extremely cruel and stating that it shocks the conscience, the Minister had said strong legal action will be taken to prevent people from perpetrating such crimes, and recommended that society unite against social evils such as dowry and domestic violence.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan had criticised the police inaction in the case, and asked whether it stands with the victim or the perpetrators.

