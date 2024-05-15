Left Menu

China has 'goodwill arrangements' on fishing arrangements in South China Sea, foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:11 IST
China's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it has goodwill arrangements on fishing practices in the South China, addressing a report of Philippine commercial vessels in disputed waters.

Civilians on board Philippine fishing boats sailed on Wednesday towards a China-controlled reef off the Southeast Asian country to distribute provisions to Filipino fishermen and assert their rights to the disputed waterway, according to the South China Morning Post.

"The island is our territory and we have indisputable sovereignty," said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. "We have goodwill arrangements on fishing practices."

