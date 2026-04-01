NSCN(K) Ban Extended: A Move to Safeguard Sovereignty

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has confirmed the extension of the ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), known as NSCN (K), for another five years. This decision, as stated in a recent notification, highlights the organization's efforts to secede from India and its threat to national sovereignty.

Justice Nelson Sailo, the presiding officer, noted that the NSCN (K) was actively involved in activities undermining the unity and integrity of India. The tribunal, referring to evidence presented by central and state governments, underscored the group's collaborations with other unlawful organizations, its involvement in criminal acts, and its reliance on foreign support.

The tribunal emphasized the urgent need to curb the NSCN (K)'s activities to prevent further regrouping and expansion of its militant capabilities. The ban reflects the tribulations posed by its unlawful operations, including kidnappings, extortion, and armed confrontations with security forces, reaffirming the necessity of the government's action.

(With inputs from agencies.)