Left Menu

NSCN(K) Ban Extended: A Move to Safeguard Sovereignty

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has confirmed a five-year extension of the ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) due to its activities threatening India's sovereignty. The group aims to create a separate Nagaland by secession, aligning with other unlawful outfits and involving in criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:42 IST
NSCN(K) Ban Extended: A Move to Safeguard Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has confirmed the extension of the ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), known as NSCN (K), for another five years. This decision, as stated in a recent notification, highlights the organization's efforts to secede from India and its threat to national sovereignty.

Justice Nelson Sailo, the presiding officer, noted that the NSCN (K) was actively involved in activities undermining the unity and integrity of India. The tribunal, referring to evidence presented by central and state governments, underscored the group's collaborations with other unlawful organizations, its involvement in criminal acts, and its reliance on foreign support.

The tribunal emphasized the urgent need to curb the NSCN (K)'s activities to prevent further regrouping and expansion of its militant capabilities. The ban reflects the tribulations posed by its unlawful operations, including kidnappings, extortion, and armed confrontations with security forces, reaffirming the necessity of the government's action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Syria's Balanced Stance Amidst US-Israeli Conflict

Syria's Balanced Stance Amidst US-Israeli Conflict

 Global
2
OpenAI: Powerhouse in the AI Sector Achieves New Financial Heights

OpenAI: Powerhouse in the AI Sector Achieves New Financial Heights

 Global
3
Explosive Dilemma in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Under Fire

Explosive Dilemma in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Under Fire

 Global
4
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace Amidst US-Israel War on Iran

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace Amidst US-Israel War on Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026