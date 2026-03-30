Cold Ambitions: Arctic Sovereignty and Local Needs Clash

In Canada's Arctic region, the government led by Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to spend over C$35 billion to strengthen military presence. Despite the strategic benefits, residents feel their immediate needs are overlooked.

Local Indigenous leaders emphasize the lack of basic services like healthcare, with the Inuit particularly concerned about historical grievances resurfacing due to militarization.

Opinions are split, with some seeing potential economic benefits while others worry about the disruption to traditional ways of life and environmental impacts.