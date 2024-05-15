Russia establishes positions in Ukraine town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, police chief says
Russian forces were establishing positions inside the Ukrainian town of Vovchansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday and fighting there was intense, the local police chief said.
"The situation is extremely difficult. The enemy is taking positions on the streets of the town of Vovchansk," Oleksiy Kharkivskiy, Vovchansk's patrol police chief, said on Facebook.
